US, North Korea could agree to end Korean War at Vietnam summit: Yonhap
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Feb 2019 10:33 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 10:38 AM BdST
South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday the United States and North Korea could agree to declare the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War in a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Yonhap news agency reported.
“The possibility is there,” presidential office spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing in Seoul when asked if an end-of-war declaration was on the summit agenda, according to Yonhap.
The two leaders will meet in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday, eight months after their historic summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, where they pledged to work toward the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.
