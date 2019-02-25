Home > World

US, North Korea could agree to end Korean War at Vietnam summit: Yonhap

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Feb 2019 10:33 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 10:38 AM BdST

South Korea’s presidential office said on Monday the United States and North Korea could agree to declare the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War in a summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Yonhap news agency reported.

“The possibility is there,” presidential office spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing in Seoul when asked if an end-of-war declaration was on the summit agenda, according to Yonhap.

The two leaders will meet in Hanoi on Wednesday and Thursday, eight months after their historic summit in Singapore, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, where they pledged to work toward the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A directional sign bearing North Korean and U.S. flags is seen near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas in Paju, South Korea, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

US, North Korea could agree to ‘end Korean War’

A road leading to a collation centre is blocked, as Nigerians await the result of the Presidential election, in Abuja, Nigeria February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Gbemileke Awodoye

Dozens killed in Nigeria poll violence: observers

Pope Francis is seen during the last day of the four-day meeting on the global sexual abuse crisis, at the Vatican, Feb 24, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. CTV via REUTERS NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

Pope declares war on sexual abuse

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May attends a summit between Arab league and European Union member states, in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Feb 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

May promises parliament Mar 12 Brexit vote

Maduro's violence to block aid 'criminal act': Brazil

Venezuela's Guaido says 'all options open'

Brexit must not be frustrated: May

N Korea warns US skeptics before summit

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.