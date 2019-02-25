Home > World

Trump due in Vietnam on Tuesday evening ahead of Kim summit: ministry

Published: 25 Feb 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 05:12 PM BdST

US President Donald Trump will arrive in Vietnam on Tuesday evening, Vietnam’s foreign ministry said on Monday, ahead of his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump will meet Vietnam’s president, who is also general secretary of the ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, on Wednesday morning, the ministry said.

Trump’s summit with Kim is due to take place on Wednesday and Thursday but no details of their talks have been released.

