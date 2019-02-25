Pope declares war on sexual abuse but victims feel betrayed
Published: 25 Feb 2019
Pope Francis ended his conference on the sexual abuse of children by clergy on Sunday by calling for an "all-out battle" against a crime that should be "erased from the face of the earth".
But victims and their advocates expressed deep disappointment, saying Francis had merely repeated old promises and offered few new concrete proposals.
In his closing address to the almost 200 Church leaders he had summoned to Rome, Francis said national guidelines on preventing and punishing abuse would be strengthened and the Church's definition of minors in cases of possession by clergy of pornography would be raised from the current age of 14.
At least two Vatican officials have been convicted in recent years of possessing child pornography.
Shortly after the conference, the Vatican said it would enact a law to protect minors and vulnerable adults within the Vatican City - the tiny enclave surrounded by Rome which is one of the few countries without one.
Alessandro Battaglia, a survivor of sexual abuse reacts as founding member of the ECA (Ending Clergy Abuse) Denise Buchanan looks on, in front of Saint Peter's Square, on the final day of the Vatican's four-day meeting on the global sexual abuse crisis, at the Vatican, Feb 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A list of 21 "reflection points" circulated at the conference included actions such as informing civil authorities of substantial accusations and making sure non-clerics are involved in Church investigations of abuse.
Francis vowed the Roman Catholic Church would "spare no effort" to bring abusers to justice and would not cover up or underestimate abuse.
But he dedicated much of the first part of a speech lasting more than half an hour to statistics from the United Nations and other organisations showing that most sexual abuse of children takes place in families.
"We are thus facing a universal problem, tragically present almost everywhere and affecting everyone. Yet we need to be clear, that while gravely affecting our societies as a whole, this evil is in no way less monstrous when it takes place within the Church," he said.
"RECYCLED RHETORIC"
Peter Isley, survivor of sexual abuse and founding member of the ECA (Ending Clergy Abuse) Denise Buchanan pose in front of Saint Peter's Square, on the final day of the Vatican's four-day meeting on the global sexual abuse crisis, at the Vatican, Feb 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
"As the world's Catholics cry out for concrete change, the Pope instead provides tepid promises, all of which we've heard before," she said in a statement.
"Especially distressing was the pope's familiar rationalization that abuse happens in all sectors of society ... We needed him to offer a bold and decisive plan. He gave us instead defensive, recycled rhetoric," Barrett-Doyle said.
Italian abuse survivor Alessandro Battaglia cried in St. Peter's Square along with other victims.
"I did not hear a 'sorry' ... I didn't hear anything, anything concrete, nothing that was fair," he said. "It is they who destroyed us. This isn't enough, we are not satisfied."
Members of the SNAP network (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests) Mary Dispenza, Shaun Dougherty, Mark Rozzi and Tim Lennon attend a news conference, on the final day of the Vatican summit on the global sexual abuse crisis, in Rome, Italy, Feb 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Several cardinals, archbishops and canon lawyers at the conference said the Church should stop applying the "pontifical secret" sex abuse trials, because, instead of guaranteeing confidentiality it was often used to hide problems.
"OUR OWN WORST ENEMY"
The meeting took place after events in 2018 made it the most problematic year for the pope since his election in 2013.
In Ireland, which he visited in August, the sexual abuse scandal shattered the power of the Church had dominated society.
A report by a grand jury in Pennsylvania last year revealed that priests had sexually abused about 1,000 people over seven decades in that US state alone.
Archbishop Mark Coleridge of Brisbane, Australia, delivered a homily at the Mass that formally ended the conference, with words that were in many ways more pungent than the pope's.
"We will not go unpunished," Coleridge said. "In abuse and its concealment, the powerful (of the Church) show themselves not men of heaven but men of earth ...
"At times, however, we have seen victims and survivors as the enemy, but we have not loved them, we have not blessed them. In that sense, we have been our own worst enemy."
