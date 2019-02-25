China says hopes world provides 'constructive' help to Venezuela
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Feb 2019 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2019 04:51 PM BdST
China hopes that the international community can provide “constructive” help to Venezuela based on respect for the country’s sovereignty, the foreign ministry said on Monday, after Venezuelan troops repelled foreign aid convoys.
Violent clashes between security forces and a US-backed opposition attempt on Saturday to bring aid into the economically devastated country left almost 300 wounded and at least three protesters dead near the Brazilian border.
The United States has threatened new sanctions and Brazil has urged allies to join a “liberation effort”.
China hopes Venezuela can remain peaceful and calm, the Foreign Ministry said, and reiterated Beijing’s opposition to foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs or the use of “so-called ‘humanitarian aid’ for political aims”.
“We again call on the government and opposition in Venezuela to seek a political resolution under the framework of the constitution and law, and call on the international community to do more that really benefits Venezuela’s stability, economic development and improvement in livelihoods,” the ministry said.
China “hopes the international community can provide constructive help to Venezuela under the precondition of respecting Venezuela’s sovereignty,” it added.
Juan Guaido, recognized by most Western nations as Venezuela’s legitimate leader, has urged foreign powers to consider “all options” in ousting President Nicolas Maduro, ahead of a meeting of the regional Lima Group of nations in Bogota on Monday that will be attended by US Vice President Mike Pence.
Maduro retains the backing of both Russia and China.
Beijing has lent more than $50 billion to Venezuela through oil-for-loan agreements over the past decade, securing energy supplies for its fast-growing economy.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India toughens Kashmir crackdown; 5 dead in battle with militants, more detained
- Trump happy if N Korea doesn't test weapons; peace deal a possibility
- US, North Korea could agree to end Korean War at Vietnam summit: Yonhap
- Pope declares war on sexual abuse but victims feel betrayed
- British PM May seeks more time, promises Brexit deal vote by Mar 12
- Dozens killed in Nigeria poll violence: observers
- North Korea warns US skeptics as Kim heads for summit with Trump
- Germany fails to deport nearly every second asylum seeker
- Brazil says Maduro's violence to block Venezuelan aid 'criminal act'
- India toughens Kashmir crackdown; more detained and movement curbed
Most Read
- Commando blitz ends Bangladesh plane hijack drama; suspect dies, all passengers, crew unharmed
- Biman hijack suspect is dead after army commandos storm plane
- Suspect is arrested in Biman plane hijack in Chattogram
- All passengers disembarked from hijacked Biman flight, suspect still inside: Home minister
- Biman hijacker brandished a toy pistol, police say
- Passengers say Biman hijack suspect threatened to fire shots
- Chattogram plane hijacking: RAB identifies suspect as ‘listed criminal Polash’
- Newspaper editors, Yunus have defamed Bangladesh over Padma Bridge, says Hasina
- Trump 'in no rush' on North Korea denuclearisation as envoy heads to finalise summit plans
- Bangladesh launches probe into Biman aircraft hijacking