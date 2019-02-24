Home > World

Pope, ending conference, calls for 'all-out battle' against abuse of minors

Published: 24 Feb 2019

Pope Francis, ending a landmark Vatican conference on clergy sexual abuse of minors, called on Sunday for an “all-out battle” against a crime he called abominable and that should be “erased from the face of the earth”.

Francis vowed that the Roman Catholic Church would “spare no effort” to bring abusers to justice and will not cover up or underestimate abuse.

He promised that guidelines used by national bishops conferences to prevent abuse and punish perpetrators will be reviewed and strengthened.

