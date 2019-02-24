Cargo jet with three on board crashes near Houston airport
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2019 04:14 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 04:14 PM BdST
A Boeing 767 cargo jetliner with three people on board crashed into a bay near Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Saturday, police and officials said.
Atlas Air Flight 3591 was en route to Houston from Miami when radar and radio contact with the plane was lost about 30 miles (48 km) southeast of the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.
Authorities told media they did not believe there were any survivors.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation, the statement said, and FAA investigators were on their way to the crash site.
In a Facebook post, the Chambers County Sheriff’s office said the plane had been located in Jack’s Pocket, at the north end of Trinity Bay near the small city of Anahuac.
Ed Gonzalez, the sheriff of neighboring Harris County, which includes Houston, said on Twitter his office was sending personnel to help with the rescue efforts.
Boeing said on Twitter it was aware of reports of an accident involving a 767 in Texas and was gathering information.
Atlas Air said there were three people on board the aircraft. “Those people and their family members are our top priority at this time,” it said in a statement.
The company, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide has been operating Boeing 767 freighters on behalf of Amazon following a 2016 deal.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the flight crew, their families and friends, along with the entire team at Atlas Air, during this terrible tragedy,” Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations at Amazon, said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Rise and fall of a New York Airbnb empire
- Highest recorded number of Afghan civilians killed in 2018: UN
- N Korea reports Kim's summit with Trump, cargo plane lands in Hanoi
- Saudi Arabia names a princess as ambassador to Washington
- Toxic liquor death toll hits 120 in Assam, 350 in hospital
- Two killed as Maduro sends troops to block Venezuela aid convoys
- ‘We were friends, and then we started killing each other.’ India recalls partition, carefully
- France calls on Germany to ease arms export rules
- N Korea's Kim begins long train trip to Vietnam for summit with Trump
- Nigeria's Buhari casts ballot as polls open in delayed presidential election
Most Read
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Excavation of Bangabandhu tunnel underneath Karnaphuli River to start Sunday
- Chawkbazar tragedy: Dilip Barua blames Amir Hossain Amu
- Chawkbazar fire: Removal of stored chemicals begins, mayor issues warning
- Government determined to remove chemical factories from Old Dhaka, says Obaidul Quader
- Chawkbazar tragedy: Visit from Hasina 'lends courage' to families of victims
- It is unfortunate that chemical warehouses were not moved, says Hasina
- Two killed in Cox’s Bazar land dispute
- Bootleg liquor kills at least 84 in northeast India, 200 hospitalised
- Trump 'in no rush' on North Korea denuclearisation as envoy heads to finalise summit plans