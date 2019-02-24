Brexit must not be frustrated, PM Theresa May says
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2019 05:12 PM BdST
Britain’s exit from the European Union must not be frustrated and the government must focus on delivering it, Prime Minister Theresa May said.
May is trying to get changes to the divorce package before putting it to another vote in parliament. If she fails, May will have to decide whether to delay Brexit or endanger the world’s fifth largest economy by leaving without a deal on March 29.
“Our focus to deliver Brexit must be absolute,” May told Conservative Party activists on Saturday, according to the BBC.
“We must not, and I will not, frustrate what was the largest democratic exercise in this country’s history. In the very final stages of this process, the worst thing we could do is lose our focus.”
Three British cabinet ministers have publicly indicated they will back plans to delay Brexit if MPs vote down May’s plan for a new deal with the European Union.
Business minister Greg Clark, work and pensions minister Amber Rudd, and justice minister David Gauke signalled in a Daily Mail column that they will side with rebels and opposition parties to stop Britain leaving without a deal if necessary.
May has promised that if she does not bring a revised deal back by Feb. 27, parliament will have an opportunity to vote on the next steps. Some MPs are expected to use that to try to wrest control of the process from the government.
