Venezuela closes border to 3 Caribbean Islands ahead of aid showdown

The move came ahead of a Saturday deadline by the opposition and the Trump administration for President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela to end a blockade and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid that has been piling up at the country’s borders for more than a week. The aid showdown is seen as a pivotal moment in the opposition’s effort to force out Maduro.

Vice President Delcy Rodríguez said that in addition to the border closure, the government would review its relations with the three islands, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao, where the Venezuelan opposition wants to stage supplies.

Rodríguez singled out Curaçao, an island of 160,000 people that long depended on Venezuela’s oil industry but has in recent years been overrun by Venezuelans fleeing food shortages.

In Curaçao, opposition officials had been buoyed by the willingness of the country’s foreign minister to stage aid for Venezuela, but in recent days some politicians there have raised objections to using the aid as a political weapon.

Venezuela’s move against the islands signalled a further tightening of borders before the opposition’s attempt Saturday to break through the blockade. Maduro’s government has used shipping containers to block a bridge between Colombia and Venezuela where US aid arrived this month.

The opposition says it will try on Saturday to force aid through both the western border with Colombia and the eastern border with Brazil.

Maduro has said that Venezuelans are not “beggars” and will not accept the aid, despite an economic collapse that has led to widespread hunger in the country.

On Monday, President Donald Trump warned of consequences if the aid was not allowed through, saying military leaders in Venezuela would “lose everything” if they remained loyal to Maduro. But Trump’s national security adviser said the US military would not cross into Venezuela.

© 2019 New York Times News Service