Trump says he expects to meet N Korea's Kim again after Hanoi summit
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Feb 2019 12:23 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 12:42 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he expects to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again after their planned summit next week in Hanoi.
Speaking at the White House, Trump said he would like to remove sanctions on North Korea, but that he needs to see Pyongyang make a move first on denuclearisation.
"I don't think this will be the last meeting by any chance," Trump said.
The United States has been demanding that North Korea give up its nuclear weapons program that threatens the United States. North Korea has been insisting on the lifting of US-led sanctions, a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War and security guarantees.
Trump has been eager for the Feb 27-28 summit in Vietnam, even though a first meeting in Singapore in June produced only vague commitments from Kim and little concrete progress since.
"I think they want to do something. We’ll see what happens," Trump said, adding that he would need to see "meaningful" progress from the other side before making any changes to the US sanctions.
On Tuesday, Trump had reiterated that he wants North Korea to end its nuclear program, but added that he is in no rush and had no pressing time schedule for Pyongyang.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Moscow ready to cut time for nuclear strike on US if necessary: Putin
- Trucks evacuate civilians from last IS pocket in Syria: SDF official
- Philippines' Duterte warns of harsher drugs war ahead
- May "saddened" by three MPs quitting her party over Brexit
- Kim Jong Un to travel by train to Vietnam for summit with Trump
- Israel should apologize to Poland in Holocaust row: US ambassador to Warsaw
- Senior Chinese general jailed for life for graft
- We'll target USA if Washington deploys missiles in Europe: Putin
- Saudi prince sees 'useful returns' from expected $100 billion investment in India
- Rouhani says Iran- US tensions are at 'a maximum'
Most Read
- Old Dhaka fire death toll jumps to 70
- At least 10 dead, scores injured as fire devastates buildings in Dhaka’s Chawkbazar
- ISIS bride Shamima Begum not a Bangladeshi citizen, government asserts
- IS bride Shamima Begum stripped of British citizenship
- Dhaka gas leaks set bus, pick-up ablaze, disrupt supplies
- Britain is acting against its own law on ISIS bride Shamima: Bangladesh PM’s aide
- Bangladeshi expatriate in Dubai paid an opposition party for nomination: Hasina
- Jamaat should apologise for anti-Liberation role: BNP
- Bangladesh police quiz YouTuber Salman Muqtadir over controversial video
- Saudi crown prince says terrorism a common concern with India