Home > World

Brexit deal could be voted on by MPs next week: Hammond

  >>  Reuters

Published: 21 Feb 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 05:12 PM BdST

British lawmakers could be given a vote on a revised Brexit deal as soon as next week as negotiators in Brussels scramble to clinch last-minute changes to divorce accord that would avoid a potentially disorderly exit from the European Union.

Unless Prime Minister Theresa May can get a Brexit deal approved by the British parliament, then she will have to decide whether to delay Brexit or thrust the world’s fifth largest economy into chaos by leaving without a deal on March 29.

When asked what would happen next week, finance minister Philip Hammond said: “There may be an opportunity to bring a vote back to the House of Commons - there may be an opportunity, but that will depend on the progress that is made in the next few days.”

May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the political chaos following the 2016 referendum, has promised to give lawmakers a chance to decide what to do about Brexit on Feb. 27 unless she can bring back a deal.

She pressed for “legally binding changes” at talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday. May wants to prevent the “backstop” policy on the Irish border binding Britain indefinitely to EU rules.

Lawmakers on Jan. 15 voted 432-202 against her deal, the worst defeat in modern British parliamentary history, largely due to the Irish backstop, which is intended to avoid new trouble in Northern Ireland.

With the clock ticking down to March 29, the date set in law for Brexit, the United Kingdom is ensnared in the deepest political crisis in half a century as it grapples with how, or even whether, to exit the European project that it joined in 1973.

“They were good and constructive talks yesterday,” Hammond said, adding that the two sides were talking about giving some guarantees that the Irish border backstop could only be a “temporary arrangement”.

“That is a word that hasn’t been used before and I think that is significant,” he said. “Both sides have acknowledged that the political declaration could be expanded, for example, to address concerns that have been expressed in some parts of the House of Commons about workers rights.”

People close to the negotiations say discussions have been focusing on what May and Juncker in a joint statement called “appropriate legal assurance to both sides”.

Brexit minister Steve Barclay will be back in Brussels on Thursday, along with the Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

Ever since Britain voted by 52-48 percent to leave the EU in a referendum in June 2016, the political class has been debating how to leave the European project forged by France and Germany after the devastation of World War Two.

While the country is divided over EU membership, most agree it is at a crossroads and that its choices over Brexit will shape the prosperity of future generations.

Investors and many company chiefs are worried leaving without a deal will shatter Britain’s reputation as a stable destination for investment and slowly weaken London’s position as a global capital.

Some senior British ministers have warned May she must agree to delay Brexit if there is no divorce deal or face a rebellion in parliament next week, the Sun newspaper reported.

When asked directly if Hammond would leave the government if May decided to leave without a deal, he said: “All I am going to say to you in I always do what I believe is in the best interest of the country.”

Asked if it was in the best interests of the country to go to a no deal, he said: “No definitely not.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the Federal Assembly, including the State Duma parliamentarians, members of the Federation Council, regional governors and other high-ranking officials, in Moscow, Russia February 20, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

`Moscow ready to cut time for nuclear strike on US'

Hoda Muthana, who was born in the United States and joined the Islamic State four years ago, with her son at a detention camp in Al-Hawl, Syria, Feb 17, 2019. The New York Times

US woman who joined IS can’t return home

A view of the warehouse in the border city of Norte de Santander, Colombia, where humanitarian supplies from the United States are being stored while they are blocked by the Venezuelan government, on Sunday, Feb 17, 2019. The New York Times

Venezuela shuts 3 Caribbean Islands ahead of aid efforts

In an image from the US Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland, 15 firearms and more than 1,000 rounds of mixed ammunition, displayed in a photo that was included in a court filing. The cache of weapons was recovered from the home of Christopher P Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant and self-described white nationalist. A court filing called him a domestic terrorist. The New York Times

US Coast Guard officer held over mass murder plot

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US, Feb 20, 2019. REUTERS

Trump hopes to meet Kim again after summit

A large group of Venezuelan migrants ride in a truck through the Andes in Colombia, Feb 4, 2019. As many as three million people have fled Venezuela in recent years, largely on foot, their salaries so obliterated by Venezuela’s hyperinflation that bus tickets are out of reach. Others try to hitchhike for thousands of miles until they reach Ecuador or Peru. The New York Times

Refugees fleeing Venezuela face desperate hike

File photo

May saddened by three MPs quitting her party

China urges US to respect its right to prosper

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.