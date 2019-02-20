Trucks evacuate civilians from last IS pocket in Syria: SDF official
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2019 11:39 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 11:39 PM BdST
A convoy of dozens of trucks carrying evacuated civilians has left the last Islamic State pocket in eastern Syria at Baghouz, the spokesman for the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Wednesday.
The SDF has said isolating the civilians in the enclave at Baghouz from the remaining jihadists there is a crucial step towards the final capture of the area.
Reporters near the front line saw the trucks leaving the enclave.
