World

Trucks evacuate civilians from last IS pocket in Syria: SDF official

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Feb 2019 11:39 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 11:39 PM BdST

A convoy of dozens of trucks carrying evacuated civilians has left the last Islamic State pocket in eastern Syria at Baghouz, the spokesman for the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Wednesday.

The SDF has said isolating the civilians in the enclave at Baghouz from the remaining jihadists there is a crucial step towards the final capture of the area.

Reporters near the front line saw the trucks leaving the enclave.

