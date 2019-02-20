Home > World

Philippines' Duterte warns of harsher drugs war ahead

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Feb 2019 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 10:16 PM BdST

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte warned on Wednesday that his signature anti-narcotics campaign will be even harsher in the future, signaling no let-up in a bloody crackdown that has alarmed the international community.

Duterte won the presidency by a wide margin in 2016 on promises of eradicating drugs and crime, and recent opinion polls indicate broad support for him and for the crackdown, despite widespread allegations of police cover-ups and summary killings resulting from weak intelligence.

Duterte said the drugs problem was a national security issue.

“I will not allow my country to end up a failed state because of drugs,” he said in a speech.

He did not elaborate on how he would intensify a campaign that had already seen more than 5,000 people killed by police since he took office.

Human rights groups say many of those deaths were executions of people suspected of selling or using drugs, which police deny, insisting the killings were in self-defense.

Critics, including the Catholic Church, say the campaign has overwhelmingly targeted the urban poor and left drug kingpins largely untouched.

Asked by reporters later if the crackdown would be bloodier, Duterte said: “I think so.”

A poll last week showed that about two thirds of Filipinos believed there were fewer drug users in their community now than last year. Most respondents said it was vital for police to arrest suspects alive and believed police agreed.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File photo

May saddened by three MPs quitting her party

China urges US to respect its right to prosper

Kim to travel by train to Vietnam for summit

Does Islamic State still pose a threat?

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman walks back after inspecting an honour guard during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Feb 20, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi prince says terror a common concern with India

Rakhine touted as an investment destination

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a picture after Salman's arrival at an airport in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2019. Reuters

Modi breaks protocol to welcome Saudi crown prince

Israel should apologize to Poland in Holocaust row

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.