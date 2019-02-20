May "saddened" by three MPs quitting her party over Brexit
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2019 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 07:31 PM BdST
Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was saddened by the decision of three of her lawmakers to quit the Conservative Party over her Brexit policy, but said she was doing the right thing for the country.
“I am saddened by this decision,” May said in a statement, adding that the Brexit process was never going to be easy.
“But by delivering on our manifesto commitment and implementing the decision of the British people we are doing the right thing for our country. And in doing so, we can move forward together towards a brighter future.”
