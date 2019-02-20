Home > World

May "saddened" by three MPs quitting her party over Brexit

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Feb 2019 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 07:31 PM BdST

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was saddened by the decision of three of her lawmakers to quit the Conservative Party over her Brexit policy, but said she was doing the right thing for the country.

“I am saddened by this decision,” May said in a statement, adding that the Brexit process was never going to be easy.

“But by delivering on our manifesto commitment and implementing the decision of the British people we are doing the right thing for our country. And in doing so, we can move forward together towards a brighter future.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File photo

May saddened by three MPs quitting her party

China urges US to respect its right to prosper

Kim to travel by train to Vietnam for summit

Does Islamic State still pose a threat?

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman walks back after inspecting an honour guard during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Feb 20, 2019. REUTERS

Saudi prince says terror a common concern with India

Rakhine touted as an investment destination

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose for a picture after Salman's arrival at an airport in New Delhi, India, February 19, 2019. Reuters

Modi breaks protocol to welcome Saudi crown prince

Israel should apologize to Poland in Holocaust row

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.