Kim Jong Un to travel by train to Vietnam for summit with Trump

Kim's train will stop at the Vietnamese border station of Dong Dang, where he will disembark and drive 170 km (105 miles) to Hanoi by car, the sources said.

The preferred location for the February 27-28 meeting between Trump and Kim is the Government Guesthouse, a colonial-era government building in central Hanoi sources said on assurance of being anonymous.

Security during the summit was "top priority", Vietnam's government said on its website on Wednesday.

The Metropole Hotel, opposite the Government Guesthouse, will be a backup location for the summit, two of the sources said.

Kim could possibly stay in the Melia hotel during his visit, one of the sources said.

Travel by train has been a favourite mode of transport for Kim Jong Un, and his father, Kim Jong Il, and grandfather, Kim Il Sung.

North Korea experts have remarked on how Kim Jong Un's overseas visits, such as his state visit to China in January, are reminiscent of Kim Il Sung.

"(His father) Kim Jong Il was very reclusive. He didn't like meeting foreign delegations, and he didn't really enjoy going to foreign countries," said Thae Yong Ho, North Korea's former deputy ambassador to Britain, who defected to South Korea in 2016, told media on Tuesday.

"But Kim Jong Un is a bit like Kim Il Sung. He really likes overseas activity," said Thae.

Kim's grandfather, Kim Il Sung, visited Vietnam twice, in 1958 and 1964.

In 1958, Kim Il Sung went from Pyongyang to Beijing by plane, then from Beijing to Guangzhou by train, then he appears to have crossed the border from China to Hanoi by plane, South Korean newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun reported on Tuesday citing archived Chinese media reports.