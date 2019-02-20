Amid trade talks, China urges US to respect its right to develop, prosper
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Feb 2019 03:34 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2019 03:34 PM BdST
The United States should respect China's right to develop and become prosperous, the Chinese government's top diplomat told a visiting US delegation, reiterating that the country's doors to the outside world would open wider.
The world's two largest economies began their latest round of trade talks this week to resolve a bitter dispute in which each has levied tariffs on imports from the other.
The United States has accused China of unfair trade practices, including forced technology transfers, charges it has denied.
Respect and cooperation are the correct choice for both countries, something the international community hopes to see, State Councillor Wang Yi told the delegation of US business leaders and former officials in Beijing on Tuesday.
"Just like the United States, China also has the right to development, and the Chinese people also have the right to have a good life," the foreign ministry paraphrased Wang as saying, in a statement issued on Wednesday.
"The US side should recognise that China's development is in the world's interest, as well as the United States'. Only by seeing China's development as an opportunity for the United States can this help resolve certain problems, including trade and economic ones," Wang said.
China's reform and steps to open up are in line with its development needs, and its doors to the outside world will open ever wider, he added, repeating previous government pledges.
"As long as China and the United States proactively meet each other halfway, then trade and economic cooperation can still play a role as a ballast stone in Sino-US ties," he said.
The US delegation included former US National Security Adviser Stephen Hadley, US Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Myron Brilliant, and US Chamber of Commerce China Center President Jeremie Waterman.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were going well and suggested he was open to pushing back the March 1 deadline to complete negotiations, saying it was not a "magical" date.
Tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are set to rise to 25 percent from 10 percent by March 1 if the partners do not settle their trade dispute, but Trump has suggested several times that he would be open to postponing the deadline.
Negotiations in Washington this week follow a week of talks in the Chinese capital that ended last week without a deal but which officials said had brought progress on some key issues.
Widely-read tabloid the Global Times, published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said in a Wednesday editorial that both sides must remain calm during the current talks, but that Washington must not force anything on Beijing.
"US demand for China's structural reform must stay in line with China-U.S. trade cooperation and coordinate with China's reform and opening-up. The talks must not try to force Beijing to change its economic governance or even its development path," it said.
"China and the US must sign an agreement that will inspire their people, heralding accelerated economic development."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Amid trade talks, China urges US to respect its right to develop, prosper
- Saudi crown prince says terrorism a common concern with India
- Saudi prince foresees ‘good things’ with India on visit overshadowed by Kashmir
- Trump 'in no rush' on North Korea denuclearisation as envoy heads to finalise summit plans
- 2 American wives of Islamic State militants want to return home
- India's Modi breaks protocol to welcome Saudi's crown prince
- Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential run
- Britain likely to delay Brexit, former EU chief Barroso says
- Suicide bomber who killed 27 members of Iran's Guards was Pakistani: Guards commander
- Two hundred families trapped by IS in Syria: UN rights chief
Most Read
- Bangladesh police quiz YouTuber Salman Muqtadir over controversial video
- India's Modi breaks protocol to welcome Saudi's crown prince
- IS bride Shamima Begum stripped of British citizenship
- Dr Kamal welcomes Razzaq resignation from Jamaat over 1971 role play
- HC orders removal of book on Bangladesh Bank for ‘distorting history’
- Two teenagers arrested over rape of 65-year-old woman in Rajshahi
- UAE's LuLu, NMC Groups eager to invest in Bangladesh
- Muhammad Khasru, pioneer of film society movement, dies in Dhaka
- Pakistan PM urges talks on Kashmir blast, warns India against attack
- UK considers Bangladesh ‘catalyst’ for good things happening in the region