UK deeply disappointed by Honda's decision to close plant
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Feb 2019 02:43 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 02:43 PM BdST
"The UK is one of the leaders in the development of these technologies and so it is deeply disappointing that this decision has been taken now," Business Secretary Greg Clark said.
"This is a devastating decision for Swindon and the UK," Clark said. "This is a commercial decision based on unprecedented changes in the global market."
Honda said it had informed employees about what it called its "proposal" to close the Swindon plant.
"Honda of the UK Manufacturing has today informed associates (employees) of the proposal to close its Swindon vehicle manufacturing plant, at the end of the current model’s production lifecycle, in 2021," Honda said in a statement.
The Japanese automobile manufacturer plans to shut its British car plant in Swindon by 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs but the decision is not related to Brexit, a local lawmaker told Reuters on Monday.
Justin Tomlinson, who voted for Brexit in 2016, said he had met with the business minister and representatives from Honda who had confirmed the plans.
"They were due to make a statement tomorrow morning, it's obviously broken early," Tomlinson, lawmaker for North Swindon, told Reuters.
"This is not Brexit-related. It is a reflection of the global market. They are seeking to consolidate production in Japan."
