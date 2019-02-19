Two hundred families trapped by IS in Syria: UN rights chief
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Feb 2019 05:54 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 05:54 PM BdST
Some 200 families are trapped in a shrinking area of Syria still controlled by Islamic State, whose forces are stopping some from fleeing, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Tuesday.
“Many of them (also) ...continue to be subjected to intensified air and ground-based strikes by the US-led Coalition forces and their SDF allies on the ground,” Bachelet said in a statement.
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces attacking Islamic State have an obligation under international law to take all precautions to protect civilians who are mixed in with the foreign fighters, her spokesman Rupert Colville told a briefing.
