Ahead of Saudi visit, China seeks ‘deeper trust’ with Iran
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Feb 2019 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 03:43 PM BdST
China wants to deepen "strategic trust" with Iran, the Chinese government's top diplomat told Iran's foreign minister on Tuesday, days before Saudi Arabia's crown prince visits Beijing, underscoring China's difficult Middle East balancing act.
China has traditionally played little role in Middle East conflicts or diplomacy, despite its reliance on the region for oil, but it has been trying to raise its profile, especially in the Arab world.
Saudi Arabia's King Salman visited Beijing in 2017, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives in China later this week.
However, China has had to walk a fine line, as it also has close ties with Saudi Arabia's regional foe, Iran.
Meeting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a state guest house in Beijing, Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi said he had watched Zarif's Sunday speech at the Munich Security Conference, where he had accused Israel of looking for war.
"I saw on television how you defended the rights of Iran loud and clear at the Munich Security Conference. I think an audience of hundreds of millions of Chinese also watched what you said and you are a famous person now," Wang said, in brief remarks in front of reporters.
"I would like to take this opportunity to have this in depth strategic communication with my old friend to deepen the strategic trust between our two countries and to ensure fresh progress of the bilateral comprehensive and strategic partnership," he said.
China set great store on, and looks forward to, Iran playing an even more constructive role in regional affairs, Wang added, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. It did not elaborate.
Zarif is in Beijing accompanying a delegation that includes Iran's speaker of parliament, Ali Larijani, and Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh. Iran was China's fourth-largest oil supplier last year.
"Our relationship with China is very valuable to us. We consider the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China as one of our most important relations," Zarif said, also in remarks in front of the media.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Ahead of Saudi visit, China seeks ‘deeper trust’ with Iran
- India warns Kashmir militants to give up arms or get killed
- UK deeply disappointed by Honda's decision to close plant
- Two policemen killed in blast in central Cairo
- Trump urges Venezuelan military to abandon Maduro or 'lose everything'
- US states sue Trump administration in showdown over border wall funds
- China arrests 62 suspects abroad, $1.5 billion seized in P2P crackdown
- India says two masterminds of Kashmir bombing killed in clash
- Pakistan says Saudi crown prince orders release of 2,100 Pakistani prisoners
- Australia accuses foreign government of cyber attack on lawmakers
Most Read
- UAE keen to invest in Bangladesh, consider taking in more manpower: Official
- Gas outage to hit half of Dhaka again on Tuesday
- Why Bodi, Shajahan heading efforts to stop yaba peddling, road accidents? MP asks
- BCB announces new domestic T20 tournament
- Baharampur incident was unfortunate, says BGB chief, urges caution
- Awami League MP Tahzeeb Siddique’s firm on Dhaleshwari River encroachers’ list
- Seven lawmakers quit UK Labour Party citing Brexit "betrayal", anti-Semitism
- India urged to boycott Pakistan in World Cup after Kashmir attack
- A troubling link for South Asians
- HC scraps plea challenging swearing-in of new MPs again