Vatican envoy to France investigated over sex assault allegations: Paris city hall
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Feb 2019 03:00 AM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2019 03:00 AM BdST
French authorities are investigating allegations that the Vatican’s ambassador to France molested a junior official in Paris’ City Hall, a City Hall official said on Friday.
The official told Reuters that Archbishop Luigi Ventura, 74, who has held the post in Paris for the past decade, was suspected of having touched the buttocks of the male junior staffer during Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s New Year address.
Ventura “caressed in an insistent and repeated manner the young man’s buttocks during the ceremony. He put his hands on his buttocks several times,” the City Hall official said.
A judicial source confirmed a preliminary investigation against Ventura was underway.
The Vatican learned about the investigation from the media, spokesman Alessandro Gisotti said.
“The Holy See is waiting for investigation’s conclusion,” he added.
Pope Francis has come under fire over the Roman Catholic Church’s handling of a long-running sexual abuse crisis.
While much of the recent focus has been on the United States, Australia and Chile, the trial last month of the Archbishop of Lyon put the spotlight on Europe’s senior clergy again.
Cardinal Philippe Barbarin is charged with failing to act on historic allegations of sexual abuse of boy scouts by a priest in his diocese. A verdict is due on March 7.
The Paris City Hall official said the allegations against Ventura involved a male employee from the mayor’s international relations team. He had been tasked with looking after Ventura during the ceremony.
City Hall filed a complaint against Ventura to Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz’s office on January 23, six days after the alleged molestation.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
- UN seeks to raise $920 million in new funds for Rohingya response
- West ups defense spending to keep ahead of Chinese tech: conference report
- China's Xi: trade talks with US to continue in Washington next week
- Drones temporarily ground Dubai Airport flights
- Spanish PM to call snap election for April 28: El Pais
- Spanish PM to call snap election for April 28: El Pais
- Indian PM Modi warns Pakistan of strong response for Kashmir attack
- Egypt’s parliament clears way for el-Sissi to rule until 2034
- More Brexit embarrassment for May as parliament defeats her again
Most Read
- Abdur Razzaq resigns from Jamaat-e-Islami over party’s failure to apologise for 1971 role
- Daily Star’s Mahfuz Anam ‘protests’ and bdnews24.com responds
- Hasina hints at retirement after end of term to promote young leaders
- Kashmir car bomb kills 44; India demands Pakistan act against militants
- Death, sufferings as Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka begins to burn
- Barrister Razzaq’s resignation ‘hurts’ Jamaat-e-Islami
- Myanmar claims part of Bangladesh on its map again, ambassador summoned
- Govt forms panels for organising Bangabandhu’s 100th birth anniversary
- One of the finest Bengali poets, Al Mahmud dies at 82
- Bangladeshi among six arrested in Malaysia on attack plan, militant link charges