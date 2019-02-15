Home > World

Spanish PM to call snap election for April 28: El Pais

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Feb 2019 05:42 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 05:58 PM BdST

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will on Friday call a snap national election for April 28, after losing a key budget vote, the daily El Pais said.

Sanchez took office in June last year after the previous conservative government was ousted in a no-confidence vote.

