Spanish PM to call snap election for April 28: El Pais
Published: 15 Feb 2019 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 05:39 PM BdST
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will on Friday call a snap national election for April 28, after losing a key budget vote, the daily El Pais said.
Sanchez took office in June last year after the previous conservative government was ousted in a no-confidence vote.
