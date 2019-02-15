Home > World

Drones temporarily ground Dubai Airport flights

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Feb 2019 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 05:47 PM BdST

Flights at Dubai International Airport were temporarily grounded on Friday morning due to suspected drone activity, an airport spokesperson said.

The suspension was in effect from 10:13 to 10:45 a.m. local time (0613-0645 GMT) before flights were cleared to resume, Dubai Airport said. Service was now back to normal, the Dubai Media Office tweeted.

Dubai airport, the hub for airlines Emirates and flydubai, is the world’s busiest for international travelers. It served 81.4 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2018.

There are severe penalties in the United Arab Emirates for unauthorized drone activity, General Civil Aviation Authority Director-General Saif Mohammed al-Suwaidi said in an interview with Al-Arabiya TV.

The issue of drones interfering with commercial air traffic has taken on new urgency after reports of sightings around airports in Britain and the United States.

In January, flights from London’s Heathrow airport were halted for about an hour after a drone was sighted. Sightings also temporarily halted arrivals at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Gatwick Airport, London’s second busiest airport, was severely disrupted by drone sightings in December.

Passengers at Dubai took to Twitter to complain about Friday’s delay. “Stuck for ages at Dubai airport runway unable to taxi as unauthorized drones have entered the airspace here and all takeoffs have been grounded!” Twitter user @anushwij wrote.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Trump vows emergency declaration over wall

Photo: Reuters

Suicide bomber kills 44 in Kashmir

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May is pictured outside the Houses of Parliament, in London. REUTERS

More Brexit embarrassment for May

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt speaks during the General Assembly at the United Nations' headquarters in New York, Sept 24, 2014. The Egyptian Parliament has approved sweeping measures that would allow President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to extend his rule until 2034, further entrenching his authoritarian rule. The New York Times

Egypt’s el-Sissi can rule until 2034

A young survivor of the February 2017 fire at a youth shelter rests at her home near Guatemala City on Oct 30, 2018. She has burns over 95 percent of her body and hardly goes outside anymore to avoid the stares and teasing from other children. The New York Times

A locked door, fire and death of 41 girls

Brexit: May suffers fresh Commons defeat

Philippine journalist released on bail

Rouhani blames US-Israel for suicide attack

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.