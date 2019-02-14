Omar condemns attack on CRPF, blasts Modi Minister
>> IANS/bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2019 11:09 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 11:09 PM BdST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the killing of CRPF troopers in a suicide attack and blasted central Minister Jitendra Singh for "playing politics" over the bloodbath.
"I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured and condolences to the families of the bereaved," the National Conference leader tweeted after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle into a CRPF bus and detonated it.
"Jaish (Jaish-e-Mohammad) has claimed the blast as a suicide (fidaeen) attack reminiscent of the dark days of militancy pre 2004-05," Abdullah added.
After Minister of State Jitendra Singh in a tweet called "to question those who while living in India describing themselves as mainstream Kashmir politicians tend to be apologetic about these terror activities", Abdullah hit back.
"Shame on this apology for a Minister! Mainstream Kashmiri politicians condemned the attack hours before the PM even got around to saying anything. This man has the audacity to play politics with the dead and injured CRPF soldiers," he said.
