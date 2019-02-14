Iran's Rouhani blames US, Israel for attack on Revolutionary Guards: TV
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Feb 2019 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 04:36 PM BdST
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed the United States and its regional allies on Thursday for a suicide bombing in southeastern Iran that killed 27 members of the country’s elite Revolutionary Guards, Iranian state TV reported.
The force said on Wednesday a suicide bomber driving a vehicle laden with explosives had attacked a bus transporting members of the Guards in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan.
A militant Sunni Muslim group, Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), which says it seeks greater rights and better living conditions for the ethnic minority Baluchis, has claimed responsibility for the attack, Iranian media have reported.
“The crime will remain as a ‘dirty stain’ in the black record of the main supporters of terrorism in the White House, Tel Aviv and their regional agents,” Rouhani said.
Apart from Israel, Rouhani did not name the regional states he believed were to blame. Mainly Shi’ite Muslim Iran does not recognise Israel, which is a key US ally in the region and sees Tehran as posing an existential threat to its existence.
In the past, Tehran has accused its main regional rival Saudi Arabia of backing Sunni militia groups who have carried out bloody attacks against Iranian security forces. Riyadh has denied the charges.
Repeating warnings made by senior commanders of the Guards, Rouhani said Iran was determined to bring justice to those responsible for one of the worst assaults ever against the Revolutionary Guards in years.
The assault, which wounded at least 13 people, took place in the province of Sistan-Baluchestan, which has a large, mainly Sunni Muslim, ethnic Baluchi community, which straddles the border with Pakistan.
Jaish al Adl has carried out attacks against the border guards from Pakistan since its founding in 2012.
Iran has called on neighbouring countries to crack down on separatist groups.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EU adds Saudi Arabia to dirty-money blacklist, upsets UK, US
- Singapore to Hanoi: The bumpy diplomatic road since Trump and Kim first met
- Former US Air Force officer faces spy charges after defecting to Iran
- US judge rules ex-Trump campaign chief breached plea deal
- Suicide bomber kills 27 members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards
- Spain's government loses budget vote, paving way for early election
- Maria Ressa, Philippine journalist critical of Duterte, is arrested for libel
- Protesters in India claim victory as citizenship bill stalls
- Australia to revive island detention centre
- Russia ready to help Venezuela resolve crisis, warns US against meddling
Most Read
- Woman accused of helping man rape her own child in Dhaka home
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive
- Suicide bomber kills 27 members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards
- Youth found dead in Dhaka home with hands, legs tied
- HC orders BB to file 20-year report on loan default, money laundering
- Sunni groups in Panchagarh attack Ahmadiyyas despite cancellation of ‘Jalsha’
- Biswa Ijtema extended by a day from Feb 15 to 18