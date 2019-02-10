Yemeni conjoined twins die without treatment abroad
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Feb 2019 09:43 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 09:43 PM BdST
Conjoined twin boys born in Yemen who were in urgent need of treatment abroad died on Saturday, the health ministry in Houthi-controlled Yemen said overnight.
Doctors treating two-week-old Abd al-Khaleq and Abd al-Rahim in the capital Sanaa had said the boys could not survive within Yemen’s war-ravaged health system and needed to be taken abroad.
But the airport in Houthi-controlled Sanaa has been closed to civilian flights since 2015 because the Saudi-led coalition has control over Yemeni airspace. Only U.N. planes can land there currently and re-opening the airport is a key aim of UN-led peace talks which began with negotiations in Stockholm in December.
A Saudi organization, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, had been looking into how to get the boys abroad for treatment, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Wednesday.
The tiny boys had separate heads but a shared torso.
In a statement carried by the Houthi-run Saba news, the health ministry said the deaths reflect the health and humanitarian situation Yemen’s children are living through as a result of the war.
Yemen’s almost four-year war pits the Iran-aligned Houthi movement against a Saudi-backed coalition trying to restore the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after it was ousted from power in Sanaa by the Houthis in 2014.
The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, collapsed the economy and brought millions of people to the brink of famine.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fatal fire caused by energy spike: Flamengo CEO
- Britain's Prince Philip gives up driving license after crash
- Party that nominated Thai princess for PM faces ban after king's rebuke
- Nun’s rape case against bishop shakes a Catholic bastion in India
- Pakistani journalist critical of government detained outside home
- More violence in Paris as 'yellow vests' keep marching
- Seven jailed for life over Tunisian museum, hotel massacres
- New Zealand wildfires show no sign of easing, 3,000 flee
- US Senator Warren launches 2020 campaign, sounds note of economic equality
- Venezuela shifts oil ventures' accounts to Russian bank -document, sources
Most Read
- Awami League names two more candidates for women’s seats
- Dhaka trade fair pulls in Tk 2bn in export orders
- Bobby Hajjaj drops out of Dhaka North mayoral race
- Digital map charting garment factories in Dhaka launched
- Aroma, Suborna to become MP as Awami League names 41 for reserved seats
- Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 122 upazilas
- Nilgai at Ramsagar National Park gets a partner
- US Senator Warren launches 2020 campaign, sounds note of economic equality
- China condemns Indian PM Modi's visit to disputed region
- Nun’s rape case against bishop shakes a Catholic bastion in India