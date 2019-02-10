Home > World

Yemeni conjoined twins die without treatment abroad

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Feb 2019 09:43 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 09:43 PM BdST

Conjoined twin boys born in Yemen who were in urgent need of treatment abroad died on Saturday, the health ministry in Houthi-controlled Yemen said overnight.

Doctors treating two-week-old Abd al-Khaleq and Abd al-Rahim in the capital Sanaa had said the boys could not survive within Yemen’s war-ravaged health system and needed to be taken abroad.

But the airport in Houthi-controlled Sanaa has been closed to civilian flights since 2015 because the Saudi-led coalition has control over Yemeni airspace. Only U.N. planes can land there currently and re-opening the airport is a key aim of UN-led peace talks which began with negotiations in Stockholm in December.

A Saudi organization, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, had been looking into how to get the boys abroad for treatment, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Wednesday.

The tiny boys had separate heads but a shared torso.

In a statement carried by the Houthi-run Saba news, the health ministry said the deaths reflect the health and humanitarian situation Yemen’s children are living through as a result of the war.

Yemen’s almost four-year war pits the Iran-aligned Houthi movement against a Saudi-backed coalition trying to restore the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after it was ousted from power in Sanaa by the Houthis in 2014.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, collapsed the economy and brought millions of people to the brink of famine.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

S Korea signs deal to pay more for US troops

Nuns at a convent in Southern India who are supporting a fellow nun who says she was raped by Bishop Franco Mulakkal, in the southern state of Kerala, India, Feb 8, 2019. The New York Times

Nun’s rape allegation against bishop shocks India

Fatal fire caused by energy spike: Flamengo CEO

New Zealand Defence Force firefighters combat the Richmond fire near Nelson, South Island, New Zealand, February 8, 2019. Chad Sharman/New Zealand Defence Force/Handout via REUTERS

New Zealand wildfires show no sign of easing, 3,000 flee

An injured protester is given help during a demonstration by the

More violence amid Paris ‘yellow vest’ protests

Pakistani journalist held over social media posts

Party that nominated Thai princess faces ban

 Prince Philip gives up driving license after crash

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.