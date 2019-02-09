SDF will attack IS Syria enclave once civilians out: official
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Feb 2019 07:01 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2019 07:01 PM BdST
The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) is poised to attack the last Islamic State (IS) enclave in its area of operations once civilians still inside have been evacuated, an SDF official said.
The besieged Islamic State enclave centered around Baghouz on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River represents the jihadist group’s last territorial foothold in the part of Syria where the US-backed forces have been fighting it.
Mustafa Bali, head of the SDF media office, did not indicate how soon he expected the civilian evacuation to be completed. Most of the civilians are family members of IS fighters.
“There is of course a safe corridor and civilians are coming out daily, and this reduces their number in Baghouz until we can be sure the town is free of civilians.
“We will launch an attack to end the Daesh (IS) presence or they will turn themselves in. There are no other options for them. We confirm there are no negotiations and no intention to have negotiations,” Bali said late on Friday.
The United States said on Jan. 29 that Islamic State was expected to lose the final chunk of territory within a couple of weeks.
The SDF, backed by the U.S.-led coalition, has defeated Islamic State across a swathe of northern and eastern Syria.
After driving the jihadists from their Syrian headquarters at Raqqa in October 2017, the SDF advanced southwards into Deir al-Zor province, attacking the jihadists in territory on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.
Islamic State still has a territorial foothold in Syria west of the Euphrates in areas otherwise held by the Syrian government and its allies.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China condemns Indian PM Modi's visit to disputed region
- Serial killer Bruce McArthur gets life sentence in case that terrorised gay men
- She feared for her life. Then her body was found in a suitcase
- Owner of tabloid National Enquirer defends reporting on Amazon's Bezos
- Sierra Leone declares national emergency over rape of young girls
- Thai king moves to block sister's ‘inappropriate’ candidacy for PM
- Canadian gets life sentence for killing six in Quebec mosque shooting
- Trump says North Korea talks productive, summit with Kim in February
- Israeli gunfire kills Gaza teens during border protests
- Thailand's king calls his sister's candidacy for PM 'inappropriate'
Most Read
- Aroma, Suborna to become MP as Awami League names 41 for reserved seats
- Anisha Faruk elected president of Oxford University Student Union
- Tamim’s sparkling 141 powers Comilla Victorians to BPL title win over Dhaka Dynamites
- Protesters block Shahbagh to demand revival of freedom fighter quota in govt jobs
- Home minister criticises killings of rape suspects, vows to crack ‘Hercules’ mystery
- Bangladesh, India eye roadmap for ‘irreversible ties’
- Yaba trafficking under the guise of a picnic
- Vitamin A Plus campaign for 22 million children on Saturday
- Finger injury to keep Shakib Al Hasan from New Zealand tour
- Saudi man found dead at ‘friend's’ home in Mymensingh