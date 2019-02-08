Home > World

Ten youth players dead in Flamengo training ground fire: report 

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Feb 2019 05:29 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 06:12 PM BdST

A fire at the training centre of Rio de Janeiro soccer club Flamengo killed 10 people and injured at least three others on Friday, firefighters said.

The fire broke out at Ninho do Urubu, a state-of-the-art training centre that was expanded and opened only two months ago. The facility has accommodation for teenage players.

"The kids from the Flamengo youth team were sleeping there at the time," firefighter Douglas Henaut told Globo News.

Television channel Globo reported that youth players were among the dead, although it did not cite its sources.

Ariel footage showed corrugated iron roofs distorted by the fire and piles of charred items. Nearby trees were also scorched by the flames.

After years of financial difficulties, Flamengo last year spent 23 million reais ($6.2 million) to expand the Ninho do Urubu facilities. In addition to accommodation for young players, the facilities include several pitches, an aquatic park, a gym, a medical centre and a mini stadium.

The Ninho do Urubu, or Vulture's Nest, is so called because the club's symbol is a vulture.

Vinicius Junior, the teenage Real Madrid forward who trained at the facility before joining for the Spanish giants last year, tweeted his condolences.

"What sad News! Praying for everyone! Strength, strength, strength," he wrote.

The fire follows days of heavy rains that hit the city and claimed at least six lives.

Flamengo, the alma mater of players such as Zico, Junior and Leonardo, is one of the best-supported clubs in Brazil and is famous around the world.

Known by fans as the red-and-black, they won the Copa Libertadores, South America's version of the Champions League, in 1981 and lifted the Intercontinental Cup a few months later. ($1 = 3.7053 reais)

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File photo of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending a graduation ceremony at the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh on Dec 23, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi crown prince would use ‘a bullet’

Thai king's sister nominated as PM

Saudi officials murdered Khashoggi: UN

File photo of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, in Seattle, Aug 25, 2017. (Kyle Johnson/The New York Times)

Bezos accuses tabloid of blackmail

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, US, Feb 6, 2019. REUTERS

US, China to resume trade talks

A child has a snack, as part of a health program of the NGO

Desperate Venezuelans ask how US aid will arrive

Leaked files reveal Iran's crackdown on journalists

Rescuers are seen at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, early Feb 7, 2019. REUTERS

At least 2 dead as building collapses in Istanbul

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.