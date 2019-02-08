Home > World

Poland's former prime minister Olszewski dies at 88: state TV

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Feb 2019 04:27 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 04:27 PM BdST

Poland’s former prime minister Jan Olszewski died in a Warsaw military hospital late on Thursday, state television reported on Twitter.

Olszewski, 88, was the third premier after the collapse of communism in 1989 and served as head of the government for six months from December 1991 to June 1992.

Previously an attorney, Olszewski had represented democratic opposition members in court in communist times. He was nominated as prime minister by Porozumienie Centrum, the first political party created by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, head of the current ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Olszewski was also an adviser to late president Lech Kaczynski, Jaroslaw’s twin brother, who died in a plane crash in 2010.

The tabloid Super Express said on Friday that Olszewski had fainted at home several days ago and was taken to hospital. He remained unconscious throughout, his wife was quoted as saying.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File photo of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending a graduation ceremony at the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh on Dec 23, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi crown prince would use ‘a bullet’

Thai king's sister nominated as PM

Saudi officials murdered Khashoggi: UN

File photo of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, in Seattle, Aug 25, 2017. (Kyle Johnson/The New York Times)

Bezos accuses tabloid of blackmail

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, US, Feb 6, 2019. REUTERS

US, China to resume trade talks

A child has a snack, as part of a health program of the NGO

Desperate Venezuelans ask how US aid will arrive

Leaked files reveal Iran's crackdown on journalists

Rescuers are seen at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, early Feb 7, 2019. REUTERS

At least 2 dead as building collapses in Istanbul

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.