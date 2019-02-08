Home > World

'Death to America' aimed at Trump, not American nation, Iran leader says

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Feb 2019 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 04:55 PM BdST

Iranians will chant “Death to America” as long as Washington continues its hostile policies, but the slogan is directed at President Donald Trump and US leaders, not the American nation, Iran’s supreme leader said on Friday.

“As long as America continues its wickedness, the Iranian nation will not abandon ‘Death to America’,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a gathering of Iranian Air Force officers marking the 40th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, according to his official website.

Trump pulled out of Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers last year and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran, dealing a blow to the country’s economy.

“‘Death to America’ means death to Trump, (National Security Adviser) John Bolton, and (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo. It means death to American rulers,” Ayatollah Khamenei said.

European signatories of the nuclear deal have been trying to save the accord, but Khamenei said they could not be trusted.

“I recommend that one should not trust the Europeans just as the Americans,” Khamenei said. “We don’t say, don’t have contacts with them, but it’s an issue of trust.”

The European Union has stepped up criticism of Iran’s ballistic missiles program while remaining committed to the 2015 nuclear deal.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File photo of Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending a graduation ceremony at the King Faisal Air Academy in Riyadh on Dec 23, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

Saudi crown prince would use ‘a bullet’

Thai king's sister nominated as PM

Saudi officials murdered Khashoggi: UN

File photo of Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, in Seattle, Aug 25, 2017. (Kyle Johnson/The New York Times)

Bezos accuses tabloid of blackmail

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, US, Feb 6, 2019. REUTERS

US, China to resume trade talks

A child has a snack, as part of a health program of the NGO

Desperate Venezuelans ask how US aid will arrive

Leaked files reveal Iran's crackdown on journalists

Rescuers are seen at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, early Feb 7, 2019. REUTERS

At least 2 dead as building collapses in Istanbul

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.