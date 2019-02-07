At least two killed after building collapses in Turkey's Istanbul: official
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Feb 2019 09:36 AM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 10:07 AM BdST
At least two people were killed and six wounded after an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Istanbul on Wednesday, the governor’s office said.
It was not immediately clear why the building, in the Kartal district on the Asian side of the city, had collapsed.
Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya told reporters at the site that 43 people were registered in 14 apartments at the address, but that the top three floors of the building had been built illegally.
Yerlikaya also said there was a textile workshop on the ground floor that was operating without a license.
The chairman for Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said search and rescue operations were underway. President Tayyip Erdogan sent the interior and environment ministers to the site, state-owned Anadolu agency reported.
Emergency teams pulled at least three people out alive as crowds surrounded the site. Roads leading to the building were blocked by vehicles and crowds.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- EU's Tusk rebuffs May, says no-plan Brexiteers deserve 'place in hell'
- Taliban says US promised to halve its troops in Afghanistan by April: RIA
- Taliban not seeking to seize whole of Afghanistan: Official
- Former president of Costa Rica is accused of sexual assault
- May seeks a border compromise in Northern Ireland
- Actress Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to art gallery director: media
- With eye on Afghanistan talks, Trump vows to stop 'endless wars'
- Trump says to meet North Korea's Kim in Vietnam in late February
- 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells US
- US judge dismisses Stormy Daniels' claim against ex-Trump lawyer Cohen
Most Read
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
- 'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults
- Angelina Jolie praises Hasina as ‘exemplary’ leader after visiting Rohingya camps
- Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camps, says refugees' plight ’shames us all’
- Former adviser ASM Shahjahan dies at 78
- Language Movement icon Ghulam Arieff Tipoo among 2019 Ekushey Padak nominees
- Who are driving 1.8 million vehicles without licence in Bangladesh, MP asks
- Four sentenced to death for murdering nursery school student Emon in Sylhet