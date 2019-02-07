At least two killed after building collapses in Turkey's Istanbul
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Feb 2019 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 12:53 PM BdST
At least two people were killed and six wounded after an eight-storey residential building collapsed in Istanbul on Wednesday, the governor's office said.
It was not immediately clear why the building, in the Kartal district on the Asian side of the city, had collapsed.
Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya told reporters at the site that 43 people were registered in 14 apartments at the address, but that the top three floors of the building had been built illegally.
Rescuers carry an injured woman on a stretcher at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, early Feb 7, 2019. REUTERS
The chairman for Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said search and rescue operations were underway. President Tayyip Erdogan sent the interior and environment ministers to the site, state-owned Anadolu agency reported.
Emergency teams pulled at least three people out alive as crowds surrounded the site. Roads leading to the building were blocked by vehicles and crowds.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Body recovered from wreckage of plane carrying footballer Sala: UK investigator
- At least two killed after building collapses in Turkey's Istanbul: official
- Trump says may declare Islamic State defeated next week
- EU's Tusk rebuffs May, says no-plan Brexiteers deserve 'place in hell'
- Taliban says US promised to halve its troops in Afghanistan by April: RIA
- Taliban not seeking to seize whole of Afghanistan: Official
- Former president of Costa Rica is accused of sexual assault
- May seeks a border compromise in Northern Ireland
- Actress Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to art gallery director: media
- With eye on Afghanistan talks, Trump vows to stop 'endless wars'
Most Read
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
- 'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father
- Angelina Jolie praises Hasina as ‘exemplary’ leader after visiting Rohingya camps
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults
- Language Movement icon Ghulam Arieff Tipoo among 2019 Ekushey Padak nominees
- Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camps, says refugees' plight ’shames us all’
- I was just joking with the journalist: Secretary Mofazzel says on ‘suicide advice’
- Former adviser ASM Shahjahan dies at 78
- Four sentenced to death for murdering nursery school student Emon in Sylhet