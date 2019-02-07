5 killed in S African coal mine gas explosion
Five people were killed after a gas explosion in a South African unused coal mine in the eastern province of Mpumalanga while about 20 were trapped underground, state broadcaster SABC said on Thursday.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the mine’s owner.
