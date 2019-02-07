Home > World

5 killed in S African coal mine gas explosion

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Feb 2019 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 04:17 PM BdST

Five people were killed after a gas explosion in a South African unused coal mine in the eastern province of Mpumalanga while about 20 were trapped underground, state broadcaster SABC said on Thursday.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the mine’s owner.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to the media at the White House in Washington, US, Feb 6, 2019. REUTERS

US, China to resume trade talks

A child has a snack, as part of a health program of the NGO

Desperate Venezuelans ask how US aid will arrive

Rescuers are seen at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, early Feb 7, 2019. REUTERS

At least 2 dead as building collapses in Istanbul

US candidate in election for the next President of the World Bank David Malpass listens to an introduction by US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, US, Feb 6, 2019. REUTERS

Malpass nominated to lead World Bank

Rescue workers help a survivor at the site of a collapsed residential building in the Kartal district, Istanbul, Turkey, February 6, 2019. REUTERS

Building collapses in Turkey's Istanbul, 2 killed

FILE PHOTO: The wreckage of the missing aircraft carrying soccer player Emiliano Sala is seen on the seabed near Guernsey, in this still image taken from video taken February 3, 2019. AAIB/ via Reuters

Body found in wreckage of plane carrying footballer Sala

File photo of a Syrian national flag fluttering next to the Islamic State's slogan at a roundabout where executions were carried out by ISIS militants in the city of Palmyra. REUTERS

Trump may declare IS defeated

No-plan Brexiteers deserve 'place in hell': EU's Tusk

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.