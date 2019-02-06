Home > World

US supports "dictators, butchers and extremists" in Middle East, says Iran

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Feb 2019 12:19 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 12:19 PM BdST

The United States supports "dictators, butchers and extremists" in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter post Wednesday in a response to US President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech.
Related Stories

Tensions have ramped up between Iran and the United States since Trump pulled out of a multilateral nuclear deal last May and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"US hostility has led it to support dictators, butchers & extremists, who've only brought ruin to our region," Zarif wrote in the Twitter post.

Trump called Iran "the world's leading state sponsor of terror" during his speech and said his administration had acted decisively to confront it, according to a video of the speech posted on the official White House website.

"It is a radical regime. They do bad, bad things," Trump said. "We will not avert our eyes from a regime that chants 'death to America' and threatens genocide against the Jewish people."

Zarif responded by saying that Iran, including its Jewish community, was commemorating progress as it prepares to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Islamic revolution on Monday.

"Iranians—including our Jewish compatriots—are commemorating 40 yrs of progress despite US pressure, just as @realDonaldTrump again makes accusations against us @ #SOTU2019" Zarif wrote on Twitter, referring to the State of the Union address.

Top Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, have said that the Islamic Republic is facing its toughest economic situation in 40 years, at least partially due to the US sanctions.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Iran warns Israel against further air strikes in Syria

Portugal bank blocks Venezuela’s funds transfar

A memorial to German philosopher Karl Marx is seen after it was vandalised at Highgate Cemetery in north London, Britain, February 5, 2019. Reuters

Attack on Karl Marx's London grave memorial

Senate breaks from Trump with Syria troop vote

A worshipper reacts as Pope Francis holds a mass at Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 5, 2019. REUTERS

Tens of thousands join first papal mass on Arabian peninsula

President-elect Donald Trump arrives at his inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, Jan 20, 2017. The New York Times

Prosecutors subpoena Trump inaugural committee

The South Korean and American flags fly next to each other at Yongin, South Korea. REUTERS

US, South Korea to share troop cost

Blaze kills 10 in Paris apartment block

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.