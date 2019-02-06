Rouhani: Stability and security of Syria an important goal for Iran
>> Reuters
Published: 06 Feb 2019 04:35 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 04:35 PM BdST
The stability and complete security of Syria is an important regional goal for the Iran, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday in a meeting with Syria’s Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem in Tehran, according to the Tasnim news agency.
“One of the important regional and foreign policy goals of the Islamic Republic is the stability and complete security of Syria,” he said. “And establishing normal conditions in Syria and the return of the people of this country to their normal lives.”
