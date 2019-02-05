Home > World

UK approves tycoon Mallya's extradition to India

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Feb 2019 03:04 AM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 03:04 AM BdST

The British government has signed an order for Indian liquor and aviation tycoon Vijay Mallya to be extradited to India, the UK's Home Office said in a statement on Monday.
Related Stories

Indian authorities have been trying to extradite Mallya to India after the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. He moved to Britain in March 2016.

A court in India set up under anti-money laundering laws declared Mallya a "fugitive economic offender" last month, paving the way for the Indian government to seize his assets, according to Reuters partner ANI.

The UK government's Monday order follows a London court's ruling in December that Mallya be extradited to India to face fraud charges.

Mallya, also the co-owner of the Formula One motor racing team Force India which went into administration in July, has denied any wrongdoing and says the case against him is politically motivated.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had cleared "one more step to get Mallya extradited," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wrote on Twitter late on Monday.

"While we welcome the UK Government's decision in the matter, we await the early completion of the legal process for his extradition," a government source said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Times of India paper reported news of the UK government's order to extradite Mallya.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

European powers recognise Guaidó as leader

Rapper 21 Savage arrested in US, faces deportation

Trump did not ask permission to 'watch Iran': Iraq

Loujain al-Hathloul in London in 2017. The New York Times

Saudi torturing women activists: UK lawmakers

'Japan-Germany share responsibility to work for peace'

28 Haitian die after boat sinks off Bahamas

Somali security forces look at the scene of an explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia Feb 4, 2019. REUTERS

Car bomb kills 11 in Somalia

Photo: Steven Corliss, the UN Refugee Agency's Representative in Bangladesh, via Twitter.

Angelina Jolie at Cox’s Bazar

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.