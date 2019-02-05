Senate breaks from Trump with Syria troop vote
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Feb 2019 04:20 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 04:20 PM BdST
The Republican-led US Senate backed largely symbolic legislation on Monday that broke with President Donald Trump by opposing plans for any abrupt withdrawal of troops from Syria and Afghanistan.
The Senate voted 70-26 in favor of a non-binding amendment, drafted by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying it was the sense of the Senate that Islamist militant groups in both countries still pose a “serious threat” to the United States.
The amendment acknowledged progress against Islamic State and al Qaeda in Syria and Afghanistan but warned that “a precipitous withdrawal” could destabilize the region and create a vacuum that could be filled by Iran or Russia.
It called on the Trump administration to certify conditions had been met for the groups’ “enduring defeat” before any significant withdrawal from Syria or Afghanistan.
Before the vote, McConnell said he introduced the bill so the Senate could “speak clearly and directly about the importance of the” missions in Afghanistan and Syria.
Passage was expected, after the Senate voted to advance it in a procedural vote last week. After concerns from some Democrats, the Senate approved a change to the bill making it clear the amendment was not intended to be a declaration of war or authorization to use military force.
The vote added the amendment to a broader Middle East security bill making its way through Congress. The Senate voted 72-24 to advance the broader bill in a procedural vote on Monday after the amendment vote.
To become law, however, the bill would need to pass the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, where it is unlikely to move without significant changes because of concerns about a provision addressing the “Boycott, Divest and Sanction” movement concerned with Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians.
The votes marked the second time in two months that the Senate supported a measure contradicting Trump’s foreign policy, although legislation to change his policies has yet to become law.
Several of Trump’s fellow Republicans strongly disagreed with his plans to withdraw 2,000 US troops from Syria on the grounds that militants no longer pose a threat.
Senator Jim Risch, the Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, disputed before Monday’s vote that the amendment rebuked or insulted Trump. “As I read it, it recognizes ... his effort for us to examine exactly what we are doing in these places,” Risch said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tens of thousands attend first papal mass on Arabian peninsula
- Trump inaugural committee ordered to hand over documents to federal investigators
- An A- for the US economy, but failing grades for Trump’s policies
- Fire in wealthy Paris district kills at least seven people
- US, South Korea agree 'in principle' on sharing troop cost: State Department
- EU nations back Venezuela's Guaido as Maduro faces rising pressure
- North Korea trying to protect nuclear, missile capabilities: UN report
- UK approves tycoon Mallya's extradition to India
- Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage arrested, faces deportation
- Japan, Germany share responsibility to work towards global peace: PM Abe
Most Read
- Millionaire Dhaka North mayor runner Atiqul owns no car
- Angelina Jolie visits Bangladesh Rohingya camp before new appeal for $920m fund
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Ershad returns home after health check-up in Singapore
- Bangabandhu Bridge’s construction cost recovered by toll collection
- Doctors introducing kidney transplant from brain-dead donors in Bangladesh
- Wife of Chattogram physician Akash remanded for three days
- No arrest for Kolkata police chief, says India top court amid Mamata showdown
- Two ‘Awami League workers’ gunned down in Rangamati’s Kaptai
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka