Blaze kills nine in Paris apartment block, woman arrested
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Feb 2019 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2019 05:20 PM BdST
Flames tore through an apartment block in Paris, killing at least nine people in the early hours of Tuesday, after what prosecutors said looked like an arson attack.
Related Stories
Police said they arrested a 40-year-old woman who lived in the building on suspicion of starting the blaze in the upscale 16th arrondissement.
Firefighters in breathing apparatus scaled ladders to rescue residents stranded on balconies on the eight-storey block on Rue Erlanger. Some were hoisted down on ropes and at least one person abseiled to safety.
Thirty-six people were injured, including fire-fighters, authorities said. "It was a particularly violent fire," Captain Clement Cognon of the Paris fire service told BFM TV.
Police officers work at the scene where a residential building had caught fire in Paris, France, Feb 5, 2019, in this still image taken from a social media video. REUTERS
The fire started on the upper floors after midnight and was under control by 0800 GMT, officials said.
Paris Prosecutor Remy Heitz said investigators believed the fire was started deliberately and a woman had been detained. He said the woman had mental health issues.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote on Twitter that the city was in mourning after the fire, which came less than a month after a gas blast in the capital killed four people.
Rue Erlanger is near the Parc des Princes soccer stadium and Roland Garros, the French Open tennis venue.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Tens of thousands attend first papal mass on Arabian peninsula
- Trump inaugural committee ordered to hand over documents to federal investigators
- An A- for the US economy, but failing grades for Trump’s policies
- Fire in wealthy Paris district kills at least seven people
- US, South Korea agree 'in principle' on sharing troop cost: State Department
- EU nations back Venezuela's Guaido as Maduro faces rising pressure
- North Korea trying to protect nuclear, missile capabilities: UN report
- UK approves tycoon Mallya's extradition to India
- Grammy-nominated rapper 21 Savage arrested, faces deportation
- Japan, Germany share responsibility to work towards global peace: PM Abe
Most Read
- Millionaire Dhaka North mayor runner Atiqul owns no car
- Angelina Jolie visits Bangladesh Rohingya camp before new appeal for $920m fund
- Ekushey TV chief reporter arrested on sexual harassment charges
- Ershad returns home after health check-up in Singapore
- Bangabandhu Bridge’s construction cost recovered by toll collection
- Doctors introducing kidney transplant from brain-dead donors in Bangladesh
- Wife of Chattogram physician Akash remanded for three days
- No arrest for Kolkata police chief, says India top court amid Mamata showdown
- Two ‘Awami League workers’ gunned down in Rangamati’s Kaptai
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka