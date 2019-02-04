Iraqi novelist gunned down in Kerbala
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Feb 2019 10:21 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 10:21 AM BdST
A motorcycle gunman shot dead an Iraqi novelist close to his house in the holy Shia Muslim city of Kerbala on Saturday, police and witnesses said.
Alaa Mashzoub, 50, was on his way home when he was shot multiple times, police said late on Saturday. It was unclear what the motive was and no group has claimed responsibility, they added.
“The cultural scene has lost one of its special authors and creators,” Iraq’s Culture and Tourism Minister Abdul Amir al-Hamdani said in a statement on Sunday.
Mashzoub was active in local Kerbala civil society.
“Today we are confronted by an immoral campaign aimed at eliminating culture and innovation,” mourner Hameed al-Hilali said at Mashzoub’s funeral on Sunday. He did not say who be believed to be behind the attack.
Men carried Mashzoub’s coffin, draped in an Iraqi flag, along a busy main road in Kerbala and others waved banners calling him a “martyr”.
Iraq’s writers union condemned the shooting and blamed security forces for not doing enough to protect intellectuals.
“The union holds the central and local government fully responsible, for they have failed to maintain public safety,” it said in a statement.
Mashzoub wrote several novels and short story collections that won local and regional literary awards.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iraqi novelist gunned down in Kerbala
- El Salvador votes for new president, anti-corruption outsider favoured
- Pope arrives in UAE for historic Gulf visit, condemns Yemen war
- Trump says US military intervention in Venezuela 'an option,' Russia objects
- Trump wants US military in Iraq to 'watch Iran': CBS interview
- Snow traps thousands of cars on Italy motorway, 200 occupants rescued
- Netanyahu's Likud uses Trump photo in Israeli election billboard
- Roadblocks cast shadow over path to peace in Afghanistan
- May says to seek 'pragmatic' Brexit solution in Brussels
- Lawyers say China blocks access to Australian detained for suspected espionage
Most Read
- Bangladesh has spent Tk 30 million on legal battle to recover stolen central bank funds
- Actress Angelina Jolie visiting Bangladesh: Official
- Doctor Akash was in physical fight with wife before suicide: police
- Hasina gives Tk 2.5m for Alauddin Ali’s medical care
- Israeli mosque prayer caller fired over photos in bodybuilder outfit
- HC orders river encroachers to be barred from elections, receiving loans
- Wife, five others charged with provoking Chattogram doctor to die by suicide
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka
- Record inflow of remittances in January
- Private tutor detained on charges of killing grade-3 girl after failed rape attempt