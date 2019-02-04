At Least 28 dead after boat carrying Haitian migrants sinks off Bahamas
>>Mike Ives, The New York Times
Published: 04 Feb 2019 11:52 AM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 11:52 AM BdST
A boat smuggling Haitian migrants has sunk off the Bahamas, leaving at least 28 dead and 17 others in police custody, officials said Sunday.
Chief Petty Officer Jonathan Rolle of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force said residents of the island of Abaco had found four bodies and at least 15 survivors off the Bahamian coast Saturday, The Associated Press reported. Rolle said the ship appeared to be an American vessel engaged in people-smuggling.
By Sunday afternoon, local forces and the US Coast Guard had found 28 bodies in and around a sunken ship, the AP said. The number of rescued had risen to 17. The boat’s final destination was unclear.
The US Embassy in Haiti described the accident Monday morning on Twitter as “another tragic loss of life” and said the vessel had been “trafficking people out of Haiti.”
“No journey is worth risking lives,” the embassy said.
Bahamian authorities have apprehended about 300 Haitians for illegal entry this year, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force said in a statement Saturday.
In 2013, at least 30 Haitians who tried to sail to the United States were found drowned after their overloaded boat ran aground off the Bahamas and capsized. Fishermen had tipped off the local authorities about the 40-foot vessel days earlier, but the military was unable to conduct air searches because all three of its planes were out of service.
Once the Coast Guard eventually deployed a helicopter, it found the boat in about an hour, about 20 miles from where the fishermen had first reported seeing it.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Iraqi novelist gunned down in Kerbala
- El Salvador votes for new president, anti-corruption outsider favoured
- Pope arrives in UAE for historic Gulf visit, condemns Yemen war
- Trump says US military intervention in Venezuela 'an option,' Russia objects
- Trump wants US military in Iraq to 'watch Iran': CBS interview
- Snow traps thousands of cars on Italy motorway, 200 occupants rescued
- Netanyahu's Likud uses Trump photo in Israeli election billboard
- Roadblocks cast shadow over path to peace in Afghanistan
- May says to seek 'pragmatic' Brexit solution in Brussels
- Lawyers say China blocks access to Australian detained for suspected espionage
Most Read
- Bangladesh has spent Tk 30 million on legal battle to recover stolen central bank funds
- Actress Angelina Jolie visiting Bangladesh: Official
- Doctor Akash was in physical fight with wife before suicide: police
- Hasina gives Tk 2.5m for Alauddin Ali’s medical care
- Israeli mosque prayer caller fired over photos in bodybuilder outfit
- HC orders river encroachers to be barred from elections, receiving loans
- Wife, five others charged with provoking Chattogram doctor to die by suicide
- Iranian food festival begins in Dhaka
- Record inflow of remittances in January
- Private tutor detained on charges of killing grade-3 girl after failed rape attempt