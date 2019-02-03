Home > World

Snow traps thousands of cars on Italy motorway, 200 occupants rescued

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Feb 2019 08:56 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 08:56 PM BdST

Thousands of vehicles were stuck in long queues caused by heavy snow on Italy’s A22 motorway on Saturday, and firefighters rescued 200 people who had been trapped for hours in cars and buses.

Queues on the route connecting northeastern regions to Austria reached 16 km (9.94 miles), said a spokesperson for the firefighters of the autonomous province of Bolzano.

He added it was hard to assess the number of vehicles involved but they were in the “thousands”.

Firefighters’ vehicles were used to evacuate about 200 people in need after they had been trapped for hours, with temperatures around freezing, the spokesperson said.

Due to bad weather several heavy vehicles, which were not equipped for winter circulation, had swerved, blocking circulation. An avalanche hit the motorway on Saturday morning, but no vehicles were present on that stretch of the motorway.

Some traffic started moving again in the late afternoon but many vehicles were still trapped. No casualties were reported.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

May to seek 'pragmatic' Brexit solution

Seven die as train derails in India

China blocks access to Australian detained for espionage

Likud uses Trump photo in Israeli election billboard

Roadblocks cast shadow over path to Afghan peace

Philippine Army members secure the area outside a church after a bombing attack in Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines Jan 27, 2019. REUTERS

Eight die in Philippines clashes with militants

A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a tire during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest in al-Mughayer village near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Feb 1, 2019. REUTERS

West Bank violence surges, Israel silent on attacks

Building collapse in Syria kills 11

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.