Home > World

Netanyahu's Likud uses Trump photo in Israeli election billboard

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Feb 2019 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 07:04 PM BdST

A giant billboard of a smiling Donald Trump shaking hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu loomed over a main entrance to Tel Aviv on Sunday, part of the Israeli leader’s re-election campaign.

Trump is popular in Israel because of his tough policies toward the Palestinians and Iran and his transfer last May of the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which he recognized as Israel’s capital in a break from long-standing US policy.

“Netanyahu. In another league,” read the Hebrew-language billboard, in a swipe at the caliber of the veteran prime minister’s opponents in the April 9 national election.

A spokesman for Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party, whose logo adorns the sign over Tel Aviv’s busy Ayalon highway, did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on whether the White House had authorized it to use the photograph.

Netanyahu is favorite to win the election but opinion polls show one of his toughest challengers, former general Benny Gantz, making gains.

The prime minister is facing possible charges in three graft cases. He denies any wrongdoing and has called the investigations a witch-hunt.

On Friday, Israel’s attorney general said there was no legal reason to prevent him from announcing, before the election, any intention to indict Netanyahu on corruption charges should he decide such a move was warranted.

Formal indictment in court would depend on pre-trial hearings, likely to be held only after the poll.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

May to seek 'pragmatic' Brexit solution

Seven die as train derails in India

China blocks access to Australian detained for espionage

Likud uses Trump photo in Israeli election billboard

Roadblocks cast shadow over path to Afghan peace

Philippine Army members secure the area outside a church after a bombing attack in Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines Jan 27, 2019. REUTERS

Eight die in Philippines clashes with militants

A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a tire during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest in al-Mughayer village near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Feb 1, 2019. REUTERS

West Bank violence surges, Israel silent on attacks

Building collapse in Syria kills 11

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.