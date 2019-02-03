Home > World

May says to seek 'pragmatic' Brexit solution in Brussels

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Feb 2019 05:34 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2019 05:34 PM BdST

Prime Minister Theresa May said she would seek a “pragmatic solution” to a parliamentary impasse over the terms on which Britain leaves the European Union when she tries to reopen talks with Brussels.

May, writing in The Sunday Telegraph newspaper, shed little light on how she intended to solve the issue that has provoked most opposition from her lawmakers, post-Brexit arrangements for the border between the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Last month May suffered a record parliament defeat over her Brexit plans, and on Tuesday lawmakers instructed her to return to Brussels to renegotiate arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Lawmakers “would ... be happy with the current backstop if there was a time limit or unilateral exit mechanism,” May wrote.

However, Ireland and EU negotiators have rejected any time-limit on the so-called ‘backstop’ — a set of fall-back plans that would retain an open UK-Ireland border if Britain and the EU fail to reach a longer-term trade agreement in future talks.

Brexit supporters fear an unlimited backstop would effectively give the EU a veto on future British trade arrangements with other countries, and weaken economic ties between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.

May is expected to visit Brussels in the coming days.

“When I return to Brussels I will be battling for Britain and Northern Ireland, I will be armed with a fresh mandate, new ideas and a renewed determination to agree a pragmatic solution that delivers the Brexit the British people voted for,” May said.

Separately, May’s office rejected a report in the Mail on Sunday newspaper that her advisors were considering an early election on June 6 if she got a Brexit deal through parliament.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Seven die as train derails in India

Philippine Army members secure the area outside a church after a bombing attack in Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines Jan 27, 2019. REUTERS

Eight die in Philippines clashes with militants

A Palestinian demonstrator rolls a tire during clashes with Israeli forces at a protest in al-Mughayer village near Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Feb 1, 2019. REUTERS

West Bank violence surges, Israel silent on attacks

Building collapse in Syria kills 11

Mummies are seen inside a tomb during the presentation of a new discovery at Tuna el-Gebel archaeological site in Minya Governorate, Egypt, Feb 2, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Egypt uncovers tomb containing 50 mummies

Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives at St Mary Magdalene's church for the Royal Family's Christmas Day service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England. REUTERS

Queen ‘to be evacuated’ in case of Brexit unrest

Kazuko Yoshida and husband take the subway one stop to nursery school to drop off their children before going to work for the day, in Tokyo, Sept 2, 2018. Men in Japan do fewer hours of housework and child care than in any of the world’s richest nations, which keeps women from getting better jobs and holds back the economy. Andrea DiCenzo/The New York Times

Housework bars Japanese women from workforce

Rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS

Maduro seeks early parliament vote

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.