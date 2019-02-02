Home > World

Nigerian vice president safe after helicopter crash lands: spokesman

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Feb 2019 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2019 09:56 PM BdST

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was safe after his helicopter crash landed in the north central state of Kogi, his spokesman said on Saturday.

Nigerian go to the polls on Feb. 16 to elect a new president in an election where the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy have been touring the country to woo voters for a second term in office.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Spokesman Laolu Akande said the vice president was continuing his engagements in Kogi state.

“VP Osinbajo’s Chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe,” the spokesman tweeted.

Nigeria’s airlines are plagued by problems - delays, cancellations and fuel shortages that are almost expected from domestic passengers. However, safety records in recent years have improved.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, daughter of India's ruling Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi, adjusts her flower garlands as she campaigns for her mother during an election meeting at Rae Bareli in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh Apr 22, 2014. REUTERS

Three women pose biggest threat to Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a meeting with Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 2, 2019. REUTERS

Russia suspends INF nuclear deal with US: Putin

the surface-to-surface missile, named Hoveizeh, was from the Soumar family of cruise missiles. Image: Tasnim news agency

Iran unveils long-range cruise missile

Venezuela opposition rally to keep up pressure on Maduro

UK woman gets first FGM conviction

One killed, five hurt in Iran attack

File photo: Priests bless people during the

Texas Church names 300 priests accused of abuse

Democratic candidate for governor Ralph Northam speaks after his election night victory at the campus of George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, Nov 7, 2017. REUTERS

US governor apologises for racist photo

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.