Nigerian vice president safe after helicopter crash lands: spokesman
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Feb 2019 09:55 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2019 09:56 PM BdST
Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was safe after his helicopter crash landed in the north central state of Kogi, his spokesman said on Saturday.
Nigerian go to the polls on Feb. 16 to elect a new president in an election where the incumbent Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy have been touring the country to woo voters for a second term in office.
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Spokesman Laolu Akande said the vice president was continuing his engagements in Kogi state.
“VP Osinbajo’s Chopper crash lands in Kabba, but he and the entire crew safe,” the spokesman tweeted.
Nigeria’s airlines are plagued by problems - delays, cancellations and fuel shortages that are almost expected from domestic passengers. However, safety records in recent years have improved.
