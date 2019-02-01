Trump optimistic on trade deal; negotiations not ‘off the rails’

“Without the tariffs, we wouldn’t be talking,” Trump said in an interview with The New York Times, shortly after his administration concluded two days of high-level trade talks with Chinese officials. “And I make this point clear to them.”

As he hosted the Chinese delegation in the Oval Office earlier in the day, Trump said he would meet next month with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He suggested that Xi was prepared to make significant changes to Beijing’s economic policies, including opening its market to American companies and buying more products.

Trump’s chief trade negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, struck a far more guarded note, saying the two sides had not even agreed on a draft framework for an agreement that is supposed to come together by March 2. Nor did they discuss rolling back American tariffs on Chinese goods.

Substantial hurdles remain in the way of a deal before a 90-day trade truce ends, bringing with it higher tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

While Trump promoted China’s commitment to buy more American goods, he said any agreement he made with Xi must go far beyond that and include an unprecedented opening of its markets to American businesses. He said a final deal would probably be sealed in person during a meeting next month with Xi at a location to be determined.

The United States wants China to commit to buying American goods and services in large quantities to reduce America’s trade deficit, and to agree to make structural changes, including ending its practice of requiring American companies to hand over trade secrets as a condition of doing business there.

One issue that has been hanging over the talks is the fate of Huawei, the Chinese telecommunications giant that is facing criminal charges in the United States for stealing trade secrets and evading sanctions. Trump indicated that it did not come up in the talks this week but that “it will be discussed.”

“That, actually, as big as it might seem, is very small compared to the overall deal,” Trump said.

c.2019 New York Times News Service