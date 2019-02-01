Home > World

China sentences to death driver who killed passenger of ride-hailing firm Didi

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Feb 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2019 10:46 AM BdST

A court in China handed the death sentence on Friday to a man who raped and killed a passenger of ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing last year, while he was employed as a driver.

The court in the eastern coastal city of Wenzhou, where the driver, Zhong Yuan, 28, committed the crime in August, said in a post on its Twitter-like Weibo account it had ordered the death penalty.

The high-profile case triggered fierce public and government criticism of Didi, which suspended its carpool service Hitch after the incident and pledged a business overhaul to put a greater emphasis on safety.

Didi said it has no comment on the court sentence.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Moe Yan Naing, the police officer who testified that police framed two Reuters reporters and who had been sentenced to a year in jail for violating MyanmarÕs Police Disciplinary Act, is released from Insein prison in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb1, 2019. REUTERS

Myanmar frees cop who exposed ‘trap’ set for journalists  

China hands death to driver who raped, killed ride-sharing passenger  

Guaido says police agents are at his home

FILE PHOTO: Components of SSC-8/9M729 cruise missile system are on display during a news briefing, organized by Russian defence and foreign ministries, at Patriot Expocentre near Moscow, Russia Jan 23, 2019. Reuters

US to stop complying with nuclear pact with Russia

12 dead as Arctic freeze spreads into US Northeast

Sultan Abdullah sworn in as new Malaysian King

EU parliament recognizes Guaido

Bottles of Johnson's baby powder are displayed in a store in New York City, US, Jan 22, 2019. REUTERS

Sri Lanka halts imports of J&J Baby Powder

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.