China sentences to death driver who killed passenger of ride-hailing firm Didi
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Feb 2019 10:46 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2019 10:46 AM BdST
A court in China handed the death sentence on Friday to a man who raped and killed a passenger of ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing last year, while he was employed as a driver.
The court in the eastern coastal city of Wenzhou, where the driver, Zhong Yuan, 28, committed the crime in August, said in a post on its Twitter-like Weibo account it had ordered the death penalty.
The high-profile case triggered fierce public and government criticism of Didi, which suspended its carpool service Hitch after the incident and pledged a business overhaul to put a greater emphasis on safety.
Didi said it has no comment on the court sentence.
