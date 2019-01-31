Home > World

Germany, France and Britain to set up European transactions channel with Iran

Published: 31 Jan 2019 01:03 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 01:07 PM BdST

Germany, France and Britain have officially set up a European payment channel for transactions to facilitate trade with Iran and circumvent US sanctions, German NDR broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The European channel will be named INSTEX-Instrument In Support Of Trade Exchanges, NDR said.

