Home > World

EU parliament recognizes Guaido as Venezuelan interim president

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 Jan 2019 07:08 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 07:08 PM BdST

The European Parliament recognized Venezuela’s self-declared interim president Juan Guaido as the de-facto head of state on Thursday, a symbolic step that lawmakers said was designed to keep pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

EU lawmakers voted in a non-binding resolution to recognize Guaido as interim leader and called on all EU governments to follow suit.

“From Europe, we can help change the Venezuelan regime and make it known that tyrants will never enlighten any democratic possibility,” Spanish center-right EU lawmaker Esteban Gonzalez Pons said in a statement.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

REUTERS

Germany, France and Britain set up payment route with Iran

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia January 14, 2019. REUTERS

Saudis end anti-corruption campaign

Don't deal in Venezuelan gold: White House

Venezuela power struggle heats up with Guaido curbs

Brexit: UK demands deal change, EU says 'non'

Brazil’s jailed ex-President Lula freed temporarily

Maduro accuses Trump of ordering his murder

US security aid to Palestinians to end Thursday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.