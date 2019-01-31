EU parliament recognizes Guaido as Venezuelan interim president
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Jan 2019 07:08 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2019 07:08 PM BdST
The European Parliament recognized Venezuela’s self-declared interim president Juan Guaido as the de-facto head of state on Thursday, a symbolic step that lawmakers said was designed to keep pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.
EU lawmakers voted in a non-binding resolution to recognize Guaido as interim leader and called on all EU governments to follow suit.
“From Europe, we can help change the Venezuelan regime and make it known that tyrants will never enlighten any democratic possibility,” Spanish center-right EU lawmaker Esteban Gonzalez Pons said in a statement.
