Two bombs explode in southeast Iran, police officers wounded
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jan 2019 12:33 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 12:33 PM BdST
Two bombs exploded on Tuesday in front of a police station in the city of Zahedan in southeastern Iran, local officials told state media, causing minor injuries to three police officers.
Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group, claimed responsibility for the explosions. The group said it had targeted a police station with “two strong bombs”, damaging a police car and motorcycle.
State news agency IRNA quoted the head of Sistan-Baluchestan police Mohammad Qanbari as saying the first explosion was caused by a percussion grenade. He said a “suspicious package” was also found on the street and exploded before being neutralized by a bomb disposal unit, injuring three police officers.
Zahedan is the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province where Iranian security forces often clash with armed drugs smugglers and Sunni militants. The province is home to mostly Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in predominantly Shi’ite Iran.
In October, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for kidnapping 10 Iranian security personnel including Revolutionary Guards in Sistan-Baluchestan. Some are still being held.
The group has said in the past that its attacks were retaliation for what it called the Iranian state’s oppression of Sunnis in Sistan-Baluchestan.
In September, the Revolutionary Guards killed four Sunni militants at a border crossing with Pakistan, including the second-in-command of Jaish al-Adl.
Shi’ite Iran has accused its regional Sunni rival Saudi Arabia of funding separatist groups on its territory. Riyadh has denied any involvement in Iranian internal affairs.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Venezuela targets Guaido with probe, travel ban, asset freeze
- More than 130 African migrants feared drowned off Djibouti: U.N.
- Palestinian PM, government resign
- North Korea says it wants peace, relations with US
- Pakistan SC upholds Aasia Bibi's blasphemy acquittal
- With US and Taliban in talks, Afghans fear they could end up trampled
- NASA solar probe to make closest approach to Sun in April
- Foreign media reporting conditions in China worsen, group says
- Myanmar Suu Kyi's party proposes ‘committee’ to change army-drafted charter
- US sanctions threaten Venezuela's economy as Maduro eyes next move
Most Read
- High Court orders arrest of Jamuna Bank MD if he skips appearance
- Shahabuddin accused of raping madrasa girl in moving car dies in ‘shootout’
- Five caught in Bangladesh over biggest drug haul in Sri Lanka: RAB
- Death penalty handed to wife of murdered lawyer Rathis Bhowmik
- Govt plans to grant access to all public transports in one ticket
- Bangladesh summons Myanmar ambassador again, protests baseless comments
- Bangladesh slips six steps on Transparency’s Corruption Perceptions Index
- International racket kingpin was trading in drugs under cover of apparel business: RAB
- Move to turn Rose Garden into museum stuck in PWD red tape
- ACC chief asks Transparency International for ‘facts, figures’ on corruption