Home > World

Two bombs explode in southeast Iran, police officers wounded

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Jan 2019 12:33 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 12:33 PM BdST

Two bombs exploded on Tuesday in front of a police station in the city of Zahedan in southeastern Iran, local officials told state media, causing minor injuries to three police officers.

Jaish al-Adl, a Sunni militant group, claimed responsibility for the explosions. The group said it had targeted a police station with “two strong bombs”, damaging a police car and motorcycle.

State news agency IRNA quoted the head of Sistan-Baluchestan police Mohammad Qanbari as saying the first explosion was caused by a percussion grenade. He said a “suspicious package” was also found on the street and exploded before being neutralized by a bomb disposal unit, injuring three police officers.

Zahedan is the capital of Sistan-Baluchestan province where Iranian security forces often clash with armed drugs smugglers and Sunni militants. The province is home to mostly Sunni ethnic Baluchis, a minority in predominantly Shi’ite Iran.

In October, Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for kidnapping 10 Iranian security personnel including Revolutionary Guards in Sistan-Baluchestan. Some are still being held.

The group has said in the past that its attacks were retaliation for what it called the Iranian state’s oppression of Sunnis in Sistan-Baluchestan.

In September, the Revolutionary Guards killed four Sunni militants at a border crossing with Pakistan, including the second-in-command of Jaish al-Adl.

Shi’ite Iran has accused its regional Sunni rival Saudi Arabia of funding separatist groups on its territory. Riyadh has denied any involvement in Iranian internal affairs.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The boats were believed to have capsized off Godoria, in Djibouti’s Obock region. Image: google map

African migrants feared drowned off Djibouti: U.N.

US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, (C) speaks during a roundtable discussion with Afghan media at the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan Jan 28, 2019. REUTERS

US-Taliban talks: Afghans fear being trampled

Palestinian PM, government resign

Pak SC upholds Aasia's blasphemy acquittal

North Korea wants peace, relations with US

People walk among the debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba January 28, 2019. REUTERS

Tornado kills at least four in Cuba

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured outside their research facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 6, 2018. Reuters

US charges Huawei, CFO with fraud 

Suu Kyi party proposes ‘committee’ to change charter

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.