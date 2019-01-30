Home > World

More than 130 African migrants feared drowned off Djibouti: U.N.

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Jan 2019 10:22 AM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 10:24 AM BdST

More than 130 African migrants were missing off Djibouti after two overloaded boats capsized in rough seas on Tuesday, the United Nations migration agency said.

The vessels were heading to Yemen, a gateway to Gulf countries where many migrants hope to find jobs and better lives, said Joel Millman, spokesman for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

Alerted by local residents, a team of gendarmes found two survivors and the bodies of five migrants. The boats were believed to have capsized off Godoria, in Djibouti’s Obock region.

IOM staff identified an 18-year-old male survivor believed to have among 130 passengers on the first boat, but he had no information on the second craft, the IOM said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The boats were believed to have capsized off Godoria, in Djibouti’s Obock region. Image: google map

African migrants feared drowned off Djibouti: U.N.

US special envoy for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, (C) speaks during a roundtable discussion with Afghan media at the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan Jan 28, 2019. REUTERS

US-Taliban talks: Afghans fear being trampled

Palestinian PM, government resign

Pak SC upholds Aasia's blasphemy acquittal

North Korea wants peace, relations with US

People walk among the debris after a tornado ripped through a neighbourhood in Havana, Cuba January 28, 2019. REUTERS

Tornado kills at least four in Cuba

FILE PHOTO: The Huawei logo is pictured outside their research facility in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 6, 2018. Reuters

US charges Huawei, CFO with fraud 

Suu Kyi party proposes ‘committee’ to change charter

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.