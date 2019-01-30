Death toll from Brazil dam burst rises to 84, with 276 unaccounted for
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Jan 2019 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2019 04:51 PM BdST
The death toll from Vale’s dam burst in the Brazilian town of Brumadinho rose to 84 people, and 276 were still unaccounted for, according to rescuers working at the site on Tuesday.
They said that 48 people have been identified so far, as work continues in the area.
